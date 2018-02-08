UNIZIK welcomes new students

Related News

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has concluded the orientation ceremony for first-year students newly admitted for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The three-day programme, tagged “Leadership and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Education,” held between Monday and Wednesday at the Basil Oli Male Hostel block D.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Joseph Ahaneku, advised the students to resist any form of temptation towards criminality and immorality and clarify with the university before joining any form of association or society.

He said the exercise was necessary to enable students to get accustomed to the school’s ideals, values, rules and regulations, so as to make the students become useful to the society.

He congratulated the first-year students for choosing the institution, adding that they should count themselves lucky to be part of the university.

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for academics, Charles Esimore, said that one of the basic requirements for students in the institution is to have knowledge of the rules and regulations of the university.

The Public Relations Officer and Chief Protocol Officer of the Institution, Emmanuel Ojukwu, assured the students of the school’s commitment to the protection of their rights.

He, however, added that indecent dressing, smoking and other vices would not be allowed in the university.