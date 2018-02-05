50 companies, service providers to participate in Enugu intellectual fair

Related News

No fewer than 50 companies and service providers will participate in an intellectual fair organised by Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, the Vice Chancellor, Christian Anieke, has said.

Mr. Anieke, a professor, said the fair tagged: ‘Gown and Town Assembly’ was aimed at building the capacity of students of the institution.

The vice chancellor announced this during the pre-convocation press briefing of the institution in Enugu on Monday.

Mr. Anieke said it would also witness the companies and service providers exhibiting their wares.

He said that the event which was part of activities to mark the 2018 convocation ceremony of the institution would enable students and visitors interface with employers of labour.

“One unique feature of this convocation is the Town and Gown Assembly. The world of industry and commerce is the town while the university is the gown.

“Different companies, industries and service agencies have been invited to the fair to provide students the opportunity to see them and know what they do.

“Each will be assigned a place in the arena where they can display their products and provide information to students, staff and visitors,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the move was part of latest strategies adopted by the institution to encourage and expose students to the reality of the outside world.

Mr. Anieke said that such opportunity had become necessary to assist students discover areas where they could direct their research interest and activities.

He said that students of the institution were well-equipped to face life outside the four walls of the university.

“Part of our success is that we educate students to get jobs when they graduate and this explains why 80 per cent of our students get jobs within two years of graduation,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the institution would also launch its N500 million scholarship trust fund, which was an arrangement to support less privileged students.

“Many universities have different arrangements to support their less privileged students. They also assist international students who may not have support.

“By launching this fund, we will be able to give admission to men and women who might end up like criminals if not properly educated,” he said.

Mr. Anieke said that many young people irrespective of their background would be touched by the trust fund.

He said that 324 graduates would receive various degrees during the convocation, adding that of the lot, nine graduates made first class, 126 made second class upper, 149 made second class lower while 40 made third class degree.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that the institution in collaboration with the state government had commenced the construction of the N1.5 billion 10 kilometre road leading to its main campus.

He said that the Enugu State government supported the institution with N500 million in the project.

He said that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State had also commenced a 2,000 capacity auditorium at the main campus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama, will deliver the convocation lecture on February 9.

(NAN)