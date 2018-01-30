Tributes pour in for late former VP, Ekwueme

Related News

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, barely 24 hours after his remains were flown into Enugu state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 429 tributes have so far been recorded in the condolence register in his Independence Layout residence in Enugu.

One of the tributes came from one of the charity homes in the state, Daughters of Divine Love Congregation, which described the late Ekwueme as one of their `greatest benefactors’.

Nonye Ukaegbuna, a reverend sister, after filling the condolence register told NAN that the death of the sage was a loss too many for the congregation.

Ms. Ukaegbuna said the deceased was not just a father and friend but trained most of the reverend sisters in the congregation and assisted the less privileged in the charity home.

“Dr. Ekwueme was not a catholic but he extended his humanitarian service to our congregation.

“We have decided to come and pay him the last respect. His death will affect our congregation, especially, those who benefitted directly from him.

“We pray that God will forgive where he erred as a human being and grant him eternal repose,” She said.

Elizabeth Nwankwo, also a reverend sister, said the death of the former vice president had taken its toll on the lives of many of the congregants.

Ms. Nwankwo said the late Ekwueme took care of their health needs and also assisted many of them to pilgrimages.

“One of our sisters is critically ill because she could not bear the news of the death of our ‘father’,” Ms. Nwankwo said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in his tribute described Mr. Ekwueme as an `inspirational man and a great motivator’.

Mr. Ekweremadu wrote: “Ide as he was fondly called remains a good man, an inspirational and a motivator. We are proud of him even in death. May his soul rest in peace!

The former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, also in his condolence message described the deceased as “a man of integrity who defined and redefined politics in the country.

“A man who built a political career anchored on integrity. A man who loved and lived life to the fullest; a man I loved,” Mr. Chidoka stated.

In her tribute, Joy Emodi, a former senator and Presidential Adviser on National Assembly said that Mr. Ekwueme left a huge legacy of humility for us to copy.

(NAN)