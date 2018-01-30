South East governors, elder statesmen, others receive Ekwueme’s remains in Enugu

Related News

The remains of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, arrived the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Monday preparatory to his final burial rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corpse which was flown in a Nigerian Air Force flight NAF918 was received by South East governors.

The governors present to receive it included Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Wille Obiano of Anambra and Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

A brief prayer was offered to the family of the deceased by the Archbishop, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma.

The corpse was taken to the morgue after a brief stopover at his Independence Layout residence.

NAN further reports that highlights of the event included a procession by officers of the Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command.

The corpse was covered with the Nigerian flag as the governors took turns to pay their final solemn respect to the deceased.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo receives remains of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme [Photo Credit: NAN]

There will be a commendation service for the late icon at the Cathedral Church of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout on Jan. 30 as well as an interdenominational service at the Okpara Square on Jan. 31.

The body will leave for Awka, Anambra State, immediately after the service in Enugu. (NAN)