Enugu Govt. sensitises residents on dangers of Lassa fever

The Enugu State Ministry of Health says it has begun intensive sensitisation of residents on the dangers of Lassa fever in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Director of Public Health in the ministry, Okechukwu Ossai, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) publication-mediacentre- says “Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness of two to 21 days duration that occurs in West Africa.

“The Lassa virus is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.’’

According to Mr. Ossai, the state is on top of the situation following the reported deaths due to the disease from the neighbouring state of Imo.

“We are still sensitising the residents on ways to be free from Lassa fever and other diseases as well.

“The ministry has provided enough personnel and protective facilities to various health centres in the state,’’ he said.

The director advised the residents to always maintain good hygiene by covering their food items and desist from bush burning to check rodents from coming into their houses.

(NAN)