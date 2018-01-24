IPOB speaks on Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari

Related News

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP) has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for speaking out against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Obasanjo had on Tuesday issued a 13-page public statement in which he condemned the administration’s stance on key issues.

Mr. Obasanjo, who accused the government of condoning attacks by herdsmen, poor mismanagement of the economy and nepotism among other criticisms, advised Mr. Buhari not to seek reelection.

In a statement on Wednesday by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB hailed Mr. Obasanjo’s statement, saying it came at a time it was needed most in the country.

“We support Obasanjo for his timely intervention because at a time of national crisis and with people losing their lives all across the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria, anybody discussing partisan politics under such an atmosphere of mass misery is not fit to be regarded as a human being talk less a leader.

“What Obasanjo said is the clearest endorsement of the philosophy of our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that the only way to reign in a dictatorship is by confronting it head on with the truth.

“Obasanjo had spoken the truth and he should be applauded for it. The shameless endorsement of Buhari for 2019 by these bunch of undignified individuals under the banner of Igbo leaders have showcased to the world what a bunch of delinquent inconsequential vain glorious misery merchants they are.

“Those hungry and insatiable APC yes men that visited Aso Rock to endorse Buhari for 2019 under the banner of Igbo leaders should all cover their collective faces in shame.

“They have brought shame and dishonour to Igboland by openly embracing a mass murderer and genocidist,” the statement said.

“Buhari has nothing to offer apart from misery and premature death,” proscribed the secessionist group said.