UNN non-teaching staff barricade university gate over arrest of chairman

Non-teaching staff of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, under the Joint Action Committee, JAC, have barricaded the institution’s main gate over the alleged arrest of its chairman by the police on Tuesday.

The chairman of NASU, Paul Erua, was later released Tuesday evening following the intervention of the chairman of JAC, Samson Ugwoke, at about 4:30 p.m.

Members of the JAC who comprise Senior Staff Association of University, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and National Association of Academic Technologists began an indefinite strike on December 4, accusing the federal government of violating an earlier agreement on the sharing of earned allowances and not fulfilling other agreements.

The treasurer of SSANU, Linus Akata, in a phone interview Tuesday evening told PREMIUM TIMES that they were protesting because the police arrested their chairman, Mr. Erua, and his two sons by 3 a.m on Tuesday.

“He was not just arrested but was kidnapped by the commisioner of the police squad, who broke into his house and picked him and his two sons, although the children were later released with the intervention of the area commander of the police,” he said.

According to Mr. Akata, the commissioner of police said the union vandalised the University properties.

“The commissioner of police said he must see the vandalised properties before he released our chairman so he came in company of the area commander and the DPO and the chief security officer was invited to show the officers the vandalised properties but the CSO and dean of students affairs said nothing was vandalised and they were not aware of the petition that the VC doctored it himself ,” he said.

Mr. Akata alleged that the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Benjamin Ozumba, was responsible for Mr. Eruah’s arrest as he had threatened many times to deal with the non-academic staff leadership of the university.

Ebere Amarizu, Enugu State Command Police Public Relations Office, PPRO, confirmed the arrest to NAN and said the labour leader was arrested on report of alleged vandalism by his members.

“Arua was not arrested because he committed any crime personally but because he is the leader of the non-teaching staff in UNN,” he said

The spokesperson of SSANU, Abdussobur Salaam, said the attack on the non -teaching staff union is a trace of assault by vice chancellors and their agents both within and outside the university.

“Two non teaching staff from OAU were asked to report at the SARS CID unit in Osogbo last week Thursday and was detained till Friday evening before they were granted bail,” he said.

Efforts to get a response from the school chief security officer, Mr. Nwafor, was unsuccessful as he said he was not in a position to respond to questions on the matter.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the institution, Okwun Omaku, said he was not aware of the arrest as he had been working from home due to the ongoing strike.