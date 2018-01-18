Imo Deputy Governor’s house gutted by fire

Related News

A building at the residence of Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, was on Thursday burnt down by fire destroying some valuables.

The fire which is suspected to have been triggered by a nearby bush fire, spread to the visitors waiting hall razing down the building.

It also destroyed a bus stationed within the premises and other valuables estimated to worth millions of naira.

The raging inferno would have spread to the main building but for the quick intervention of security attachés who were later joined by officials of fire service who promptly helped to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, Mr. Madumere has called for further investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident so as to prevent future occurrence.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa, said Mr. Madumere while regretting the ugly incident expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

