Butcher stabs colleague to death in Enugu

A butcher, Michael Kingsley, has stabbed a colleague, Ifeanyi Egwuagu, to death at Artisan Quarters Ogui in Enugu.

The deceased and his attacker were friends and colleagues, who were butchers at Artisan Market in Ogui Enugu. While the deceased was a goat butcher, the suspect is a fowl butcher.

The deceased was allegedly stabbed as he tried to resolve a fight between Mr. Kingsley and another colleague identified as Ogidi.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES, learnt happened on Sunday night.

Police spokesman in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said that the suspect fled after stabbing Mr. Egwuagu, but was later arrested by the Police.

“On that fateful day at about 10:30 p.m, information had gotten to the Police that a butcher identified as one Ifeanyi Egwuagu of Artisan Quarters Ogui in Enugu state has been allegedly stabbed by his butcher friend identified as one Michael Kingsley of the same Artisan Quarters in Ogui Enugu,” Mr. Amaraizu said.

“Following the information,the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police headed to the scene where they met the victim lying down and immediately rushed him to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he added.

The spokesman said the body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said the police arrested the suspect who hails from Ubaho in Nkanu East local Government Area of Enugu state, but resides at Artisan Quarters in Ogui axis of Enugu

“Following his prompt arrest, the suspect revealed that the deceased is his ‘bosom friend’ and that they are co butchers at Artisan quarters,” said the spokesman.

The suspect, according to Mr. Amaraizu, told the police that on that he had gone out with another butcher friend whom he gave his name as one Ogidi and they drank and later came back in the evening.

“He( Kingsley) alleged further that when they came back that the said Ogidi had allegedly compelled him to buy more drinks and that he refused and that following his alleged refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of Ifeanyi who promptly rushed to separate them.

“But he was allegedly stabbed twice with a broken bottle by the rib side and at the lower abdomen by Kingsley who thereafter fled the scene as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life,” the policeman said.

Mr. Amaraizu added that a full scale investigation had commenced.