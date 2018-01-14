Onitsha: Five feared dead in multiple accident

Related News

No fewer than five persons were feared dead in a multiple accident in Anambra State.

The accident involved an articulated vehicle, a tipper, a commercial bus owned by Onitsha South Mass Transport Company and a car.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident occurred at about 6.00 a.m. on Sunday near Ziks Roundabout, along the Onitsha – Enugu Expressway, Onitsha.

The source said the unmarked articulated vehicle allegedly drove into the expressway carelessly and ran into the oncoming tipper and other vehicles.

According to the source, the tipper lost control and hit the commercial bus and other vehicles on the road while trying to dodge the articulated vehicle.

The source said five persons died on the spot while many others sustained serious injuries.

“Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and that of Willie Work Force (WWF) were those who later took the dead and wounded to hospital,” the source added.

NAN reports that the affected vehicles, which caused obstruction on the expressway were towed away by the FRSC.

When contacted, the state FRSC Sector Commander, Sunday Ajayi, said efforts to get the detail from his officials proved abortive.

“I just want to advise road users to exercise extreme caution as they ply the roads and to ensure that their vehicles are in good shape before setting out on any journey,” Mr. Ajayi said.

NAN further gathered that a similar accident involving three vehicles also occurred by New Tyre Market along the Onitsha – Awka expressway on Saturday afternoon.

Sources also said the accident allegedly left two persons in a commercial bus dead on the spot while many sustained injuries.

(NAN)