Anambra Central Senatorial election begins with voter apathy

Related News

Residents of Awka, the Anambra capital, appear uninterested in the Anambra Central Senatorial election as many of them were seen going about their normal duties, Saturday morning.

Despite the restriction of movement, cars have been seen moving around the city unimpeded.

One major issue observed is the non-accreditation of journalists covering the election. At two checkpoints, police officers on duty asked for election accreditation tags from reporters.

They were obviously not informed that no accreditation tags were issued to journalists covering the election.

Even the police officers themselves don’t have accreditation tags as was the case during the governorship election last year.

However, the officers who were very cordial, after explanations allowed this reporter to continue.

Some of the youth in the city were seen with their sports kits obviously going to play football.

One of them, who refused to disclose his name, said he would rather play football than vote.

“What do I have to gain from voting in this election?” he asked.

A vulcanizer, Johnson Obinze expressed similar sentiments.

” I have mouths to feed at home, so I will rather come out and work than go to vote. Luckily, cars are allowed on this express( Enugu Onitsha expressway) so I will get some work despite the ban on movement,” he said.