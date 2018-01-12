We are ready for Anambra Central re-run on Saturday – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra says it has taken adequate measures to ensure smooth, credible, free and fair election in the Anambra Central Senatorial District re-run on Saturday.

Leo Nkedife, the Head of Department of Publicity and Voter Education in INEC in the state, said this while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Mr. Nkedife said that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials as well as ad-hoc staff had been mobilised to the seven local government areas of the senatorial district.

He urged the residents of Anambra central senatorial district to come out em-masse with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to exercise their franchise.

He urged the voters to elect candidates of their choice and said that INEC was fully prepared for the election.

The INEC official assured that plans had been perfected to ensure adequate security the area where the exercise would be conducted.

The council areas where the re-run will be held are Njikoka, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Awka North , Awka South, Idemili North and Idemili South.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there have been several court orders in favour and against the holding of the election.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Tony Nnacheta, says there will be no restriction of movement of vehicles on the highways in the state during the exercise.

Mr. Nnacheta said however that movement would be restricted in the affected seven local government areas between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

