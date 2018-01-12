Abia rejects cattle colonies for herdsmen

Related News

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has rejected plans by the federal government to establish “cattle colonies” for Fulani herdsmen and their cows in Abia State.

The Nigerian government in the aftermath of recent killings of over 70 persons in Benue State by suspected herdsmen and other similar killings across the country, announced plans to set up grazing colonies in states in the southern and middle belt regions of the country to reduce skirmishes between herdsmen and farmers.

But Mr. Ikpeazu in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, stated that Abia State will not cede any part of her territory to Fulani herdsman as colony for cattle.

The statement quoted Mr. Ikpeazu as saying, “we reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Abia State.

“We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land.

“Giving away any part of Abia land as a colony to herdsmen, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Abia State and her people who are largely farmers.”

The governor further noted that such ‘alien land occupation’ will also cause unrest and crises that may grow beyond what the state can handle.

“So the best thing I think we should do is to reject such plans so that those behind it will know that Abia State is not party to it.”