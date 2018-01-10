Court to rule on Anambra Central election a day to scheduled date

Related News

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has reserved its ruling in the ongoing disputes surrounding the rightful occupant of the Anambara Central Senatorial seat.

In a ruling after fielding arguments from counsel on the matter on Wednesday, the presiding judge, John Tsoho, said the court’s decision on the matter would be given on January 12, a day before the scheduled election.

Following an Appeal court ruling which ordered a rerun of the election within 90 days in November, 2017, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had slated January 13 for the said election.

The Anambra Central Senatorial seat has remained without a representative in the upper chamber of the national assembly since November, 2015.

After an appeal Court in Enugu State nullified the controversial emergence of a Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Uche Ekwunife, as the winner of the seat in November, 2015, Ms. Ekwunife decamped to the All Progressives Congress where she failed to emerge as a representative of the party in a scheduled election for the seat.

After various legal battles for the authentic occupant of the seat, the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered a rerun of elections into the controversial position and that Ms. Ekwunife’s former party, the PDP, be exempted.

Nearly a month later on December 13 the federal high court gave a judgement announcing another candidate of the PDP, Obiora Okonkwo to be regarded as the authentic candidate for the Anambara central senatorial seat.

The court said he should, therefore, be sworn in as senator.

The decision of the FHC followed a collective agreement of parties in the matter. The court said it complied with the request by Mr. Obiora’s lawyer, Sabastien Hon, because other parties including INEC agreed with the request for the FHC to recognise Mr. Obiora as the authentic candidate of the PDP for the seat.

After the decision of the FHC however, INEC said it was still going ahead with the election, in compliance with the order made by the Court of Appeal.

Also, the election umpire on Tuesday approached the FHC with a request that it (the FHC) variess its December 13 judgement.

The counsel to INEC, Adegboyega Awomolo, informed the court of an application from his client seeking a review of the December 13 judgement of the Federal High Court which recognised Mr. Okonkwo as the authentic candidate for the seat.

Another lawyer, Solomon Umoh, also told the court about a fresh application from his client, Ann Okonkwo, seeking to be joined in the matter.

Ms. Okonkwo is also a member of the PDP who had taken part in the primaries conducted by the PDP ahead of the senatorial election.

The court, however, declined listening to the application by Ms. Okonkwo’s lawyer. The judge, John Tsoho, said the application by INEC supersedes all other pending requests in court.

While making his submission, Mr. Awomolo argued that the principle of hierarchy maintains that once a higher court had taken a decision on a matter, the lower court was bound to comply with the decision of the higher court.

Mr. Awomolo said it was the duty of INEC and other parties in the matter to bring the decision of the higher court to the notice of the lower court.

In a different opinion however, Mr. Hon asked the court to dismiss INEC’s application with appropriate costs awarded against the commission.

Mr. Hon said the senior lawyer (Mr. Adegboyega) was duly aware of the fact that the case at hand was a pre-election matter.

He added that the Supreme Court had previously decided that the principle of hierarchy was not applicable in pre-election matters.

Mr. Hon further said the current application by Mr. Awomolo, despite the consent of INEC in the December 13 judgement, amounts to an abuse of court process. He said his client would state the desired cost to be demanded from INEC at the appropriate time.

Mr. Hon asked the court to decide on the current application, in time to prevent the scheduled election which he (Mr. Hon) described as a waste of time.

“INEC is planning to hold a rerun so we will be pleading and warning,” Mr. Hon said.

HOW THE LEGAL BATTLE BEGAN

Mr. Okonkwo, represented by his lawyer, had approached the Federal High Court in December 2014 to contest the nomination of a fellow PDP member from the state, Unche Ekwunife, who was controversially picked as the party’s flag bearer in the 2015 senatorial elections in the state.

Mr. Okonkwo’s argument had been that he won the primaries conducted by the party and should have been presented as the authentic flag-bearer of the PDP during the 2015 election in the state.

Ms. E‎kwunife was eventually declared winner of the election by INEC, but Mr. Okonkwo continued with his suit.

While Mr. Okonkwo’s matter was ongoing before Justice Okon Abang, the candidate representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Umeh, approached the Anambra State National Assembly election tribunal to contest the emergence of Ms. Ekwunife as winner of the said election.

A three-member panel of judges in that tribunal, led by Justice Nayai Alabama, upheld the election of Ms. Ekwunife in October 2015.

Following the ruling of the tribunal, Mr. Umeh appealed the tribunal’s decision at the Appeal Court in Enugu State.

In its ruling, however, the Appeal Court nullified the nomination of Ms. Ekwunife and ordered a re-run election to be conducted within 90 days from the date the judgement was delivered on December 6, 2015.

The appellate court also ruled that Ms. Ekwunife and her party, PDP, should not partake in the re-run election ordered to be conducted for the vacant position.

Shortly after that ruling, on January 8, 2016, Ms. Ekwunife decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ms. Ekwunife also contested the December 2015 Appeal Court judgement at the Supreme Court, resulting in the suspension of the election ordered to be conducted within 90 days.

While her appeal was being handled at the Supreme Court, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court again delivered another ruling still on the same election matter.

The trial court, in an application filed by the PDP on the December 6 post-election judgement, allowed the inclusion of the party in the scheduled re-run election.

Dissatisfied with that judgement Mr. Umeh again approached the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court which ordered a re-run election in its ruling on November 20.

A three-member panel of judges, headed by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, ordered the re-run election in the district within 90 days, and that PDP be exempted.

It was based on that ruling that INEC slated January 13, 2018 for the re-run.

Various applications have already been filed at the Supreme Court requesting a stay of porceedings in the matter.