Ebonyi to boycott ‘handshake across the Niger’ conference – Governor

Ebonyi State will not be sending delegates to tomorrow’s ‘Handshake across the Niger’ conference scheduled to take place in Enugu because the organisers did not involve the state in the conception and planning of the event.

The state governor, David Umahi, stated this in Abakaliki on Wednesday when he received the local organising committee, LOC, of the meeting led by Capital Oil CEO, Ifeanyi Ubah.

The meeting, being organised by Nzukor Umunna, a socio-cultural organisation affiliated to Ohaneze Ndigbo, is aimed at x-raying the past, present and future of Igbo/Yoruba relationship and also seek for ways to boost this.

But receiving the group at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Abakaliki, Governor Umahi frowned at the neglect of the state in the planning of the event.

He noted that no, ‘notable Ebonyi person’ is in the committee organising the event.

Mr. Umahi also noted that the committee did not inform him about the event ‘on time. He added that he decided to receive them (team) because of the respect he has for Mr. Ubah.

He, however, promised to attend future engagements of the organisation, ”if the anomaly is addressed.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Umahi advised Igbo business persons and industrialists to ”mind their business and stop meddling in politics like their counterparts from the North and Western part of the country.”