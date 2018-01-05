Umahi orders investigation into killing of football fan

Related News

Governor David Umahi on Thursday ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of one Obinna Igwe, a native of Ndufu Echara, Ikwo in Ikwo local government area of the state .

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the deceased allegedly died during a clash between security agents and youth of the community during a football match.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the incident as tragic and called for calm.

He commiserated with the family of Mr. Igwe over the incident which he said was unfortunate and called for, “a full investigation into the incident.”

He also warned that his administration will not tolerate any form of breakdown of law and order.

The governor said, “the news of the death of one of our brothers during a physical altercation with the security agents who came to save a football referee from the grip of angry mob during and football match in Ndufu Echara Ikwo is highly unfortunate and uncomfortable.

“While we condemn the incident, I want to commiserate with the family and call for full investigation into the whole ‘drama.’ My administration shall not take lightly the outcome of the investigation and anybody found culpable in the entire drama shall be dealt with…”

The Governor, according to Mr. Uzor, also, “cut short his Christmas holidays to rush back to Abakaliki, the state capital upon receiving the news.”