Imo Assembly passes 41 bills, 114 resolutions in two years – Speaker

The Imo House of Assembly said it passed 41 of the 116 bills presented on its floor in the last two years.

The Speaker of the House, Iheanacho Ihim, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri on Friday.

Mr. Ihim said 114 motions were also passed as resolutions out of the 120 presented at the same period.

He noted that other bills yet to be passed were at various stages in the house.

He explained that “notable among the bills presented in 2017 was the bill for a law providing assistance to privately owned schools and offering free education in the state.

“Others include a bill for a law prohibiting Female Genital Mutilation which was read for the 3rd time on the floor of the house in March.”

He said that the house also initiated the process for the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Act in the state during the period.

“A bill for a law to allocate 10 percent of the state revenue to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for sustainable youth empowerment was also presented and advanced to committee stage.

“In May, a bill to provide legal backing to awards and recognition of worthy citizens of Nigeria and international figures was presented and read for the 2nd time by the former majority leader of the house, Mr. Lugard Osuji.

“The house also conducted public screening of appointees before their confirmation for transparency.

“As part of our oversight functions, the house also intervened in the gully erosion menace in Obowo local government area, visiting the site and making recommendations on how to tackle the problem,’’ Mr. Ihim said.

He said that the house also waded into the issue of poor power supply in the state, querying the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, in Orlu over the six years power outage in the area.

“The house also dealt with issues of non-compliance with its directives following resolutions passed at plenary among others,’’ he said.

(NAN)