Imo govt. denies renaming street after President Buhari

Rochas Okorocha
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The Imo State Government has denied renaming Assumpta Avenue in Owerri, the state capital, after President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Wednesday in Owerri described it as misinformation from the opposition parties.

The statement quoted the governor, Rochas Okorocha, as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari road began from Government House Roundabout, Owerri and terminated at Warehouse Roundabout.

Mr. Okorocha said that the purported claim was to create an impression of misunderstanding between the Catholic faithful and the government.

He also said Imo government was not in any war with Catholic Church and urged mischief makers to desist from creating tension in the state.

According to the statement, the government was shocked when some youth destroyed a brick with the inscription Muhammadu Buhari road at the popular Assumpta Roundabout on Tuesday.

The youth claimed that Mr. Okorocha was planning to rename the road after Mr. Buhari.

