FRSC confirms one death in Enugu NNPC mega station accident

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, confirmed on Tuesday that only one person died in the multiple accident which occurred at the NNPC Mega Filling Station at Naira Triangle, Enugu.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Enugu, Edward Zamber, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

NAN recalls that at about 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, a Mack truck veered off its lane and rammed into six vehicles and two tricycles that were on the queues at the mega station living 15 people unconscious.

NAN gathered that the truck veered off the road after the driver had made a turn at the triangular portion of the Enugu/Abakaliki Road where the station is located.

A witness, who spoke to NAN at the station on condition of anonymity, alleged that four persons must have died in the incident.

“I have not seen anything like that multiple accident in my life. It was horrifying to me as well as other people at this filling station, when it happened,’’ he said.

Mr. Zamber, however, denied that more than one person died in the incident as FRSC officials were on hand to attend to the victims a few minutes after the incident occurred.

“On the unfortunate incident, which FRSC officers and men attended promptly to, it is only one person that dead in the multiple accident involving an articulated vehicle, six vehicles and two tricycles.

“While the remaining 14 persons who sustained various degrees of injury are responding to treatment in a nearby hospital.

“The public should disregard the lies being paddled in the social media that more than one person died in the unfortunate incident on Christmas Day,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to maintain one or two queues each time they needed to buy fuel during fuel shortages at every filling station in order not to block roads and prevent the free flow of vehicle traffic.

“As reported by FRSC on ground for the rescue, the truck hit mostly vehicles that formed additional lines from the single line file expected at that NNPC station, as the station is located at the middle junction of two major roads,’’ he said.

(NAN)