Fuel Scarcity: Ploy to frustrate Igbos at Christmas – Ohanaeze

John Nwodo
The leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo

The President General of the Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, has accused the federal government of deliberately allowing the ongoing fuel scarcity to fester in a bid to frustrate and impoverish Igbo people.

In his Christmas message, Mr. Nwodo said the federal government was very uncharitable to the people to allow fuel scarcity in the country during this Yuletide.

“They know that at this period in the year Ndigbo travel a lot to their homeland, that’s when the government chose to close our airport, that’s when they allow fuel shortage to take place, this is very unfair and insensitive”

“It’s a deliberate policy of impoverishing our people to ensure that whatever wealth our sons and daughters bring home during Christmas is expended on the obvious effect of fuel shortage and none for investment.”

Mr. Nwodo warned that any deliberate policy to undermine the economy of the South-east would affect the entire country.

He urged Igbos not to allow the hardship occasioned by the policy of this administration to affect them in ploughing some fractions of their wealth home.

“The proceeding events in the country especially as it relates to Ndigbo since this administration came to power underscores the imperatives for our people to think home with their wealth,” Mr. Nwodo said.

He urged the people to use this yuletide period to felicitate with their loved ones and try to recommit the security and welfare of Ndigbo into the hands of God.

“We should also use this Christmas period to reflect on the challenges before Ndigbo in the country and pray for peace in our homeland and in the country.”

He also urged the people to use this period of Christmas to intensify their prayers for peace in the country but never forget to bring back their wealth to the homeland.

The Ohanaeze leader said the period of Christmas provides good opportunity for Igbos to pray more to God to send succuor to alleviate their sufferings in the country.

  • ladi

    One can imagine d thinkng of ds ppl. No wonder they are where they are In governance

  • Bassey Frank

    This is frivolous. Please avoid being naive.

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    This is the more reason why I asked my fellow country men and women to be weary of our political elites, who are among the ‘one percenters’ that have refused to allow this country progress. The statement made by Mr. Nwodo, is the most irresponsible statement I ever heard of recent. Where were Mr. Nwodo all those years we have been forced to live with fuel scarcity in this country, year-in year-out , even before the coming of this Third Republic ? Is it only the Ndigbos that suffer from this criminal fuel scarcity? People like Nwodo, are the type of people I have been warning us about, who continue manipulating us, while they plunder our commonwealth with impunity. They continue fanning the embers of hatred amongst us with this kind of irresponsible, dangerous and criminally wicked statements, just for them to grab power. Thank God, Nigerians are beginning to shun and shame them, like the few comments here indicate.

  • Ijeuwa

    Soon he will come out and deny that he ever made the assinine statement.

    Mad people.

  • NChibuike

    Nwodo should be tested for drug abuse or maybe he need a dose of physiatric injection. It is only Igbos that travel home in festive period. I pity for younger generation that look up to these bunch of idiots called elites.