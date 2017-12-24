Fuel Scarcity: Ploy to frustrate Igbos at Christmas – Ohanaeze

Related News

The President General of the Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, has accused the federal government of deliberately allowing the ongoing fuel scarcity to fester in a bid to frustrate and impoverish Igbo people.

In his Christmas message, Mr. Nwodo said the federal government was very uncharitable to the people to allow fuel scarcity in the country during this Yuletide.

“They know that at this period in the year Ndigbo travel a lot to their homeland, that’s when the government chose to close our airport, that’s when they allow fuel shortage to take place, this is very unfair and insensitive”

“It’s a deliberate policy of impoverishing our people to ensure that whatever wealth our sons and daughters bring home during Christmas is expended on the obvious effect of fuel shortage and none for investment.”

Mr. Nwodo warned that any deliberate policy to undermine the economy of the South-east would affect the entire country.

He urged Igbos not to allow the hardship occasioned by the policy of this administration to affect them in ploughing some fractions of their wealth home.

“The proceeding events in the country especially as it relates to Ndigbo since this administration came to power underscores the imperatives for our people to think home with their wealth,” Mr. Nwodo said.

He urged the people to use this yuletide period to felicitate with their loved ones and try to recommit the security and welfare of Ndigbo into the hands of God.

“We should also use this Christmas period to reflect on the challenges before Ndigbo in the country and pray for peace in our homeland and in the country.”

He also urged the people to use this period of Christmas to intensify their prayers for peace in the country but never forget to bring back their wealth to the homeland.

The Ohanaeze leader said the period of Christmas provides good opportunity for Igbos to pray more to God to send succuor to alleviate their sufferings in the country.