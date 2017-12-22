Okorocha gives Imo workers 18 days Christmas holiday

Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏
Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏ [Photo Credit: Twitter - @GovernorRochas]

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Friday asked Imo State workers to embark on holidays and resume duties on January 8.

Mr. Okorocha’s press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, however said workers on essential duties were exempted from the 18-day holiday.

The long holiday is to enable the workers enough time to celebrate with their loved ones.

The federal government and most states only declared December 25, 26 and January 1 as holidays for the Yuletide season.

“Government has paid salary to workers in the state up to December to enable them also enjoy the Christmas. This is to wish them a blissful yuletide,” the spokesperson said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    Empty governor.

  • Emeka

    This Governor is an embarrassment of the highest order

  • Curtx Maccido

    18 days? but December 22 to Jan 8 is not 18days even with the saturday and sundays….given that 25th, 26th of December and January 1 had always been work-free days – why do we have so many fools as journalists in this country?

  • Say the truth

    Ministry of happiness is working. Jesters in government house.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Another daft move by the dictatorial megalomaniac…..shutting down government for 18 days ? This guy is mentally disturbed.