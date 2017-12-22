Okorocha gives Imo workers 18 days Christmas holiday

Related News

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Friday asked Imo State workers to embark on holidays and resume duties on January 8.

Mr. Okorocha’s press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, however said workers on essential duties were exempted from the 18-day holiday.

The long holiday is to enable the workers enough time to celebrate with their loved ones.

The federal government and most states only declared December 25, 26 and January 1 as holidays for the Yuletide season.

“Government has paid salary to workers in the state up to December to enable them also enjoy the Christmas. This is to wish them a blissful yuletide,” the spokesperson said.