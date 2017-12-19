PDP issues resolutions on Anambra State chapter crisis

Related News

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after reviewing the state of the party in Anambra state has come up with some resolutions.

The resolutions were made known on Tuesday in statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

PDP members in Anambra State had earlier rejected the state congress, held on December 4 and a subsequent delegate list submitted to the national leadership of the party, prior to the elective convention which held December 9.

The main reason for their rejection was that the December 4 congress did not hold.

One of the resolutions made by the NWC is that the ward congresses as declared by the appeals committee be upheld.

Also, the party said local government congresses as declared by the appeals committee must be upheld.

It, however, said the state congress will hold at a later date and time which will be determined and announced by the NWC.

”The Anambra State Caretaker Committee led by Chukwudi Umeaba, continues to subsist and pilot the affairs of the party in the state until a State Congress is held.

the Anambra State Caretaker Committee led by Chukwudi Umeaba, continues to subsist and pilot the affairs of the party in the state until a State Congress is held. All members of the party, particularly in Anambra state should be guided by this resolution.