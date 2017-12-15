Nigerian university honours professor after 37 years service

Related News

The Faculty of Physical Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Thursday, held a valedictory ceremony in honour of retiring professor of Chemistry and former Deputy vice-chancellor of the school, Austine Eboatu.

The ceremony held at the school’s main auditorium, and was preceded by a fair service organised by Mr. Eboatu’s primary constituency, Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry.

The vice chancellor of the university, Joseph Ahaneku, speaking through the deputy vice-chancellor, Charles Esimone, said the event was in recognition of Mr. Eboatu’s immense contribution to the growth of his department, faculty and the institution.

The VC described Mr. Eboatu as a “worthy Ambassador, teacher , professor and mentor who has produced many scholars and has made tremendous impact not only in the university but in his community, Umueze Anam West Local Government council.”

Mr. Eboatu retired as a professor of chemistry, and had spent 37 years teaching, researching and contributing to the community.

In his remarks, he attributed his 37-year academic odyssey to the values of hard work, honesty, sincerity and charity.

Expressing gratitude to God, he said his journey so far had been “a long one”, but God saw him through.

He said the best he enjoyed as an academic was “supervision of students, especially postgraduate”, which he said he viewed as as a primary duty to contribute to manpower development.

His former students presented to the school, in honour of their former teacher, a 6.5 KVA power generating set, marking a highlight of the event.

Ending his speech ,he advised that people should always remember the God factor in all their doings while sowing the seeds of hard work ,honesty, sincerity and charity.