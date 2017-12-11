Create department for ‘Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment’, Okorocha advises Air Force

Related News

The Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that 89 per cent of Nigerians are unhappy ‘in the real sense of the word happiness’ .

Mr. Okorocha said this during a visit by air force personnel, led by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, Sampson Akpasa, in Owerri.

He, therefore, advised the air force to create a department for happiness and purpose fulfilment, similar to such ministry he recently created in Imo which drew lots of condemnation from Nigerians.

According to Mr. Okorocha, only four per cent of Nigerians could really be happy to some extent, while seven per cent might claim to be happy.

He added that the vital aspect of human existence, which is happiness, must be addressed.

According to a report published by the Nation newspaper, the governor said that agitations, insurgence, hate-speeches and the likes, come up when people are unhappy.

“I thank you for your efforts in bringing Regiment 211 to Imo State. In appreciation, we have donated a 200-bed hospital to the force. This morning I spoke to the Chief of Air Force, about our intention to also donate the school to train electricians and artisans; you are doing a wonderful job.”

Mr. Okorocha urged the air force officials to find the root cause of agitation in the country while fighting insurgency.

“Agitation comes up when people are not happy, and the whole essence of life is to be happy. For this reason, I will advise that the Air Force too, just like I did recently, which most people didn’t understand, should create a department for Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.

“This will help to address the need of even junior officers, who may have some forms of dissatisfaction in the discharge of their duties. Sometimes, you may think they are happy when they are not, and this sabotages the efforts of the Federal Government,” Mr. Okorocha said

He said mentorship is another aspect which can help people achieve their purpose in life.

“If people are happy, there will be less agitation. The amount of money we spend on aircraft and in the purchase of arms would have reduced by 50 per cent. This could also end issues of restructuring, Niger Delta and all other forms of agitations”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sampson said they came on a familiarisation tour of the constituent security outfits established on July 3. He added that Enugu was carved out of other commands due to clumsy administration, and that their new training ground has helped handle insurgency in the North-east.

Mr Sampson identified collaboration and synergy as key in all security challenges. He craved for more cooperation in Imo and other South-east states, saying the command needs every form of support to blossom into maturity and global excellence.