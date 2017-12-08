Ex-Chief Judge accused of corruption loses appeal against forfeiture of N50 million

former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Innocent Umezulike. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]
former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Innocent Umezulike. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Court of Appeal, Enugu, secured a landmark judgement when the appellate court dismissed the appeal by former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Innocent Umezulike, challenging the interim forfeiture of the N50 million in his Zenith Bank account.

The judgment read by Justice Ogunwumiju upheld the decision of the lower court to order the temporary forfeiture of the money.

Mr. Umezulike had appealed the order given by Justice A. M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Enugu in March 2017 following EFCC’s application seeking the freezing, seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to him.

The Commission claimed there was reasonable suspicion that the money was part alleged donation which the former Chief Judge recived from a litigant in his court.

The former chief judge was arraigned on July 14 on a one-count charge of use of office to confer corrupt and unfair advantage upon himself contrary to Section 19 of the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Act (Laws of the Federation) 2000.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.