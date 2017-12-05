TRENDING: Nigerians react to Rochas Okorocha’s Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment

Following PREMIUM TIMES’ report of how Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state appointed his sister as the Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment, Nigerians have taken to social media to express widespread outrage.

Ogechi Ololo (Nee Okorocha) alongside others, on Monday at the ceremony in Owerri, the state capital swore the oath of office in a cabinet reshuffle.

The new appointment makes Mrs. Ololo the first commissioner at the newly-created Ministry of Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment.

Mrs. Ololo, who is also the Deputy Chief of Staff (Domestic and International Matters), is expected to retain her initial appointment.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, Mr. Okorocha said that the new appointment would not be business as usual; adding that laziness and corruption would not be tolerated.

The new development comes weeks after Nigerians criticized Mr. Okorocha for honouring and erecting statues of some African leaders in his state.

Nigerians have, however, taken to various social media platforms especially on Twitter to register their disapproval of the new appointment.

A twitter user Kelvin Odanz‏ (@KelvinOdanz) charged Nigerians not to be distracted from the current anti-SARS campaign.

“Don’t let Rochas Okorocha and his trademarks idiocy distract you from the things that really matter. Operatives of SARS are still roaming the streets, Yomi Shogunle is on a rampage, SARS reorganisation is a scam. #ENDSARS”, he said.

Another user, Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) said “Rochas Okorocha of Imo State appoints Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for “Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment”. If there was any doubt that Okorocha is a total misfit, he cleared it today.”

