TRENDING: Nigerians react to Rochas Okorocha’s Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment

Following PREMIUM TIMES’ report of how Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state appointed his sister as the Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment, Nigerians have taken to social media to express widespread outrage.

Ogechi Ololo (Nee Okorocha) alongside others, on Monday at the ceremony in Owerri, the state capital swore the oath of office in a cabinet reshuffle.

The new appointment makes Mrs. Ololo the first commissioner at the newly-created Ministry of Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment.

Mrs. Ololo, who is also the Deputy Chief of Staff (Domestic and International Matters), is expected to retain her initial appointment.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, Mr. Okorocha said that the new appointment would not be business as usual; adding that laziness and corruption would not be tolerated.

The new development comes weeks after Nigerians criticized Mr. Okorocha for honouring and erecting statues of some African leaders in his state.

Nigerians have, however, taken to various social media platforms especially on Twitter to register their disapproval of the new appointment.

A twitter user Kelvin Odanz‏ (@KelvinOdanz) charged Nigerians not to be distracted from the current anti-SARS campaign.

“Don’t let Rochas Okorocha and his trademarks idiocy distract you from the things that really matter. Operatives of SARS are still roaming the streets, Yomi Shogunle is on a rampage, SARS reorganisation is a scam. #ENDSARS”, he said.

Another user, Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) said “Rochas Okorocha of Imo State appoints Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for “Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment”. If there was any doubt that Okorocha is a total misfit, he cleared it today.”

Read more reactions here:

When you think fayose is the biggest idiot in your country then you meet Rochas Okorocha pic.twitter.com/M85I1bNVqF — Village_HEAD_master (@Topson007) December 5, 2017

Rochas Okorocha appointed his Sister Ogechi as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfillment! I have never heard of such commissioner in my life. Have you? This democracy is a FRAUD! pic.twitter.com/zLkAID3So1 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) December 5, 2017

Long queues building outside Governor Rochas Okorocha’s residence as immediate & extended family members gather for their ministerial appointments pic.twitter.com/Vf8YcNO1RV — 👑 DaddyMo 🎓 (@officialdaddymo) December 5, 2017

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State appoints his biological sister; Ogechi as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples Fulfillment….Imo people, how is your body? pic.twitter.com/cmLTMzOoCI — Made In Ibadan (@UrbanCulture06) December 5, 2017

Dear Rochas Okorocha,

Thank you for trying to distract us from the #EndSARS campaign with your sisters appointment as 'Commissioner for Happiness'

May the God we serve visit you with heat rashes and small pox. We will continue.#EndSARS #EndSARS #EndSARS — Paul Mogbolu (@Iammisterpaul) December 5, 2017

What if Federal government told Rochas Okorocha to appoint his sister Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for "Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment" so that we can forget about #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Uw8uZAGmoU — A B D U L-W A S I U (@uthman_waxcav) December 5, 2017