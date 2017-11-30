Ugwuanyi has made Enugu safe haven for investment – Soludo

Related News

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Chukwuma Soludo, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in Enugu State, saying that his feats in securing the state from vices such as kidnapping, have positioned it as a safe haven for investment and living.

Mr. Soludo who spoke as the Chairman of the Occasion at the 47th Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, which was delivered by the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, expressed delight at the massive infrastructural development in Enugu State, adding that he was impressed that Mr. Ugwuanyi has transformed the University town of Nsukka with the reconstruction of the Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway and other projects befitting of a city.

The ex-CBN Governor emphasised that the incidence of kidnap in Enugu is now a thing of the past, adding: “I know that with Gov. Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu) we have secured continuity of good governance in Enugu State”, following his remarkable achievements in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

“I don’t know how many of you came from outside. As you passed through Opi junction descending down here, you will think you are in some parts of Europe. And I know how that road used to be in the past. Some people who live in Enugu State told me that kidnapping is no more, it’s gone. Security is now there in Enugu State. They are the fundamentals the entrepreneurs require to even begin to set up shops. So, I thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for making Enugu State safe for investment.

In his lecture, Mr. Emefiele challenged the students and youth to be more entrepreneurial in their thinking; to be independent, stating that the federal government, including the CBN are encouraging the Deposit Money Banks and other development finance institutions to create awareness through which innovative entrepreneurs can access credit with a view to creating opportunities for job creation.

The CBN governor added that the apex bank is currently reviewing the broad frameworks of its development financing funds with a view to creating new channels through which entrepreneurs with great ideas can access credit with minimal effort.

“I will like to remind the graduating students that the University of Nigeria Nsukka has equipped you to rule your world; go, therefore, and rule your world! In the spirit of one famous American President, I challenge you today to ask not what Nigeria can do for you. Rather, ask what you can do for Nigeria”, he added.