Mechanic, teenage girlfriend arrested for allegedly killing eight-month-old son

The Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 36-year-old man, Ahmed Ajibore and his 17-year-old lover, Chidimma Igwe, for allegedly strangling their eight-month-old son, Emmanuel, to death.

The incident occurred at No 4 Obubra street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Mr. Ajibore, who hails from Osun is a tricycle mechanic who plies his trade at 72 Ogoja road, Abakaliki but resides at Jemeni street.

He was alleged to have impregnated his lover while she was preparing for her WAEC exams.

To cover up his act, he reportedly took Chidimma to Onitsha, Anambra State where he negotiated with a ‘baby factory’ operator to keep Chidimma in custody so that he could sell the baby when born for N400,000.

But Chidimma after some months, escaped from the factory with the baby and came back to Abakaliki where she rejoined her aunt and her husband who had been searching for her for many months.

On Tuesday, the suspect allegedly met Chidimma in the night and ”ordered her to kill the baby, Emmanuel.”

He allegedly gave Chidimma N3,000 and a tiny wire which she used to strangle the baby to death.

Chidimma’s aunt, Lovelyn Nwode, said Chidinma was ”under a spell by Ahmed” when she carried out the action.

“Chidimma used wire and killed Emmanuel. She came back from my shop and she told me that Ahmed who impregnated her met her in the kitchen while she was washing plates and asked her to open her hand. Immediately she opened her hand, he dropped the wire and N3,000 inside her hand and told her, ”that Yorubas don’t allow their blood to stay outside.”

“Immediately, she collected the wire and money, she lost her senses and started behaving strangely. From that night she collected the wire and money, she started behaving very strange. She became so restless and started destroying my husband’s properties including TV set.

“In the morning, I went to the market. While coming back, I heard that she has already killed the baby. When I entered my house, I saw people inside over the incident, they were crying. I am very angry on the incident because in my life, I have never seen such a thing”, she said.

Mrs. Nwode’s elder brother, Stephen Idejimba, called for justice on the matter, describing it as a tragedy.

The police spokesman, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident adding that Chidimma and Ahmed have been arrested and would be charged to court soon.

She said that Emmanuel’s body has been exhumed and autopsy conducted on it.