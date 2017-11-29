Anambra: Obiano’s aide attack’s Ojukwu’s son

Related News

Emeka Ojukwu, the son of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu has been described as, ”a politician with an inflated ego, who has ‘no electoral value’ in the South-east and the entire country.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications to the Governor of Anambra State, Oliver Okpala said this in response to Mr. Ojukwu’s recent statement addressing Governor Willie Obiano over his (Ojukwu) defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Ojukwu, dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA for the APC on November, 15 during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Anambra State for the grand finale campaign of the APC candidate for the November 18 Anambra governorship election, Tony Nwoye.

On Monday, he spoke with journalists in Awka where he claimed he was being lobbied by Mr. Obiano to return to the party.

He vowed not to return to APGA as he was toeing his late father’s footsteps by joining the APC.

Mr. Ojukwu also asked Governor Willie Obiano to stop ”disturbing his peace on the matter”, describing the governor’s knocks on him on the issue as “infantile and ignorance of the working of Nigerian politics.”

But Mr. Okpala, in a reaction on Wednesday, affirmed that he (Ojukwu) is ”politically inconsequential in state, zonal and national politics as he has no base.”

”It is now very clear from his actions that Ojukwu Junior cannot claim to have the same sound intellectual background or pedigree with the late Ikemba even though he is a direct descendant of the Ikemba”, he said.

The aide described Mr. Ojukwu’s claim that Governor Obiano is lobbying him to come back to APGA as ”pure pathetic fallacy.”

“One wonders on what ground anybody would ever lobby him to return to APGA while he never held any important position to warrant being described as a stakeholder or a leader of the party when he was in APGA. In fact, nobody knew that he was a member of the party, so on what grounds was he relevant to the fold?

“Though too many people have linked their paternity to the late Ikemba because of his greatness, only the late leader can say who is who.”

“In his lifetime, the Great Ikemba was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters, never betraying their cause. But for anybody associated with the great Ikemba to work against the political interest of his people is to say the least an act of monumental betrayal and grand treachery.

“I wonder what the Great Ikemba would be thinking when his supposed son openly denied the only political entity which he left for us the Igbos as a unifying political umbrella. Ojukwu would no doubt shudder in his grave”, Okpala said.

Mr Okpala, however, likened Ojukwu’s defection to APC from APGA to the ”betrayal of Jesus Christ in the Bible by his apostles”

“Wonders they say will never end. Even though Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ in the Bible and Peter denied the Master three times before the cock crew, no sane human being would want to be associated with these negative and unworthy stance in the Bible.

“From the statements and actions of the junior Ojukwu, it is now very clear that he did not quite grow under the guidance of the late Ikemba who as a senior military personnel respected constituted authorities and seniority despite his greatness and wisdom.”

Mr. Okpala wondered how a son of the late Ikemba can describe his ”elder and Governor of his State as one playing juvenile and local politics?”

“Is he aware that all the major political parties in the country were made up of sectional political organisations representing the interest of their people which they used as a bargaining instrument for the formation or integration into national political parties?

“Since the junior Ojukwu has remained as an infant without complete knowledge of the great philosophies of his late father, he should reach out to his elders to educate him properly on the outstanding qualities of the Ikemba so that he will quickly refrain from using mercantile politics in destroying the outstanding legacies his late father left for posterity.”