Ugwuanyi has remembered the most neglected community in Enugu, says Amurri monarch

Related News

The traditional ruler of Umuigbo Amurri in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, Fidelis Nsiegbu, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance across all the nooks and crannies of the state, through his administration’s grassroots development programmes that have positively touched the lives of the people of the state, especially the rural dwellers.

Igwe Nsiegbu, in a letter of appreciation to Mr. Ugwuanyi, which was co-signed by the president general of the Town Union of the community, Vincent Nwodo, on behalf of the people of Amurri, commended the governor “for embarking on the construction of Agbani-Amurri road which was ignored by your predecessors”.

The monarch noted that it was a thing of joy worthy of commendation that the governor found it important to remember the land of Amurri, which he said was the most neglected community in the state that has never witnessed any road construction in the past 100 years.

He said that the Amurri community, which was hitherto tagged “the weeping child of Enugu State is now baptized by Your Excellency , the laughing child of Enugu State”, describing the governor as a messiah who was sent by God to wipe away the tears of the neglected.

The traditional ruler expressed delight at the commitment of the governor to his administration’s rural development agenda, such as the N10 million development project for every community in the state, adding that it was timely, commendable and equitable, considering the fact that the past two administrations concentrated development more in the urban areas.

The people of the community also thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for appointing one of their sons as his aide and pleaded for more consideration in appointments, assuring the governor of their firm support for his re-election in 2019.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a good man. He has given the ordinary citizens of Enugu State, a sense of belonging. He has remembered the neglected communities in the state, especially my community, which I wish to state without any fear of equivocation, is the most neglected in Enugu State. The governor is spreading development and good governance across all the nooks and crannies of this state.

“We thank you, our dear governor for considering our son Chief Barr. Lucky Chukwu (a member of Igwe’s Cabinet) worthy enough to work with you. We wish to promise Your Excellency that the people of Umuigbo Amurri in particular and Amurri clan in general are solidly behind you now and come 2019 general elections, confirming that there is no vacancy in the Government House, Enugu”.