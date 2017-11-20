Anambra Election: PDP’s Obaze reverses self, congratulates Obiano

Related News

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the Anambra governorship election, Oseloka Obaze, has reversed himself and conceded victory to Governor Willie Obiano.

Mr. Obaze had rejected the election result, claiming inconsistencies in the outcome.

Mr. Obaze at a news conference in Awka on Monday congratulated Mr. Obiano and said he had put everything behind him.

He said although he had earlier issued a statement rejecting the result soon after it was released, he had no intention of dragging the process any further.

He said he would not beleaguer the state with unnecessary and prolonged litigation.

“I wish to congratulate His Excellency, Gov. Willie Obiano and his running mate, Dr Nkem Okeke on their victory at the Nov. 18 governorship election, I wish both of them well.

“I salute my other fellow contestants for their valiant efforts and decorum during the campaigning, thank you for promoting peace. Before now, I had expressed concerns about the contradicting variables that led to the electoral outcome.

“I have closed the chapter on this particular election, we must now move on and return to the task of promoting good governance and the wellbeing of Anambra people”, he said.

Mr. Obaze, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to take a critical look at its Information Communication Technology (ICT) operations.

He said observed flaws in malfunctioning card readers, uniformity of victory trends in favour of a particular candidate and a situation where no other candidate showed strength anywhere were serious causes for concern.

“In that context, INEC needs to undertake an introspective appraisal of its in-house operations and more so relating to its ICT operations.”

Mr. Obaze came third in the election behind Mr. Obiano, who won about 55 per cent of the votes, and APC candidate Tony Nwoye.

Mr. Obiano won in all the 21 local governments of the state.