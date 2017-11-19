AnambraDecides2017: Others induced voters with money, gifts, APGA, APC say

Related News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have both admitted knowing that voters were induced with money and other gifts during the Anambra governorship election.

Both parties, however, said others did the inducement and not them.

Willie Obiano of APGA won the election by securing over 50 per cent of the votes cast and winning in all the 21 local governments of the state.

A former National Chairman of APGA, Victor Umeh, who also is the Director General of the Obiano re-election campaign told PREMIUM TIMES after the presentation of results that the party won on merit.

He, however, said other parties were involved in the malpractice in order to gain advantage.

“They (other parties) were spending money and trying to induce voters, but failed to know that money cannot win election,” he said.

“It is true that money will be spent during election, but trying to buy votes will not work.

“I’II think those who spent money will learn their lessons now that they have been defeated and will be careful next time.”

Mr. Umeh also praised the efforts of INEC and the police in ensuring the success of the election.

He however observed that the commission would need to improve on the use of card readers in future elections.

Also speaking on the outcome of the election, the Anambra State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chukwuma Agufuego, said there was massive use of money to induce voters.

He, however, said the APC was not involved in the act.

“Yes, we are aware of the use of money and gifts to induce voters,” he said.

According to him, there was money distribution, bags of rice and cloth to win votes.

Mr. Agufuego said the APC did not participate in the distribution of the money and gifts.

PREMIUM TIMES’ observed financial and other inducements by the agents of the major parties, including APGA and APC, during the election.

Speaking on the outcome of the election, Mr. Agufuego noted that his party would examine the final results and determine the reasons for its performance before making a categorical statement.

He added that with the cancellation in many polling units, there would be need to review the total results and compare with the votes scored by the candidates.