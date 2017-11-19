AnambraDecides2017: Widow wins Idemili North constituency bye-election

Related News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, has won the bye-election in Idemili North Constituency conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday.

The constituency Returning Officer, James Epoke, of University of Calabar, announced the result on Sunday in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Epoke said that Mr. Mmegbuanaeze scored 11,526, while Tony Muonagor of APC had 5,677, Nnebunwa Ude of UPP scored 2,940 and Charles Udezue of PDP polled 2,758.

Ms. Nkoli replaced her husband, Francis Mmegbuanaeze, who died on August 16.

(NAN)