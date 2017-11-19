#AnambraDecides2017: Widow wins Idemili North constituency bye-election

voting exercise has commence at AkwuEgbo central school Uruagu otolo nnewi..the card reader is working perfectly..only 4 persons have casted their vote as at time of report.
voting exercise has commence at AkwuEgbo central school Uruagu otolo nnewi..the card reader is working perfectly..only 4 persons have casted their vote as at time of report.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, has won the bye-election in Idemili North Constituency conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday.

The constituency Returning Officer, James Epoke, of University of Calabar, announced the result on Sunday in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Epoke said that Mr. Mmegbuanaeze scored 11,526, while Tony Muonagor of APC had 5,677, Nnebunwa Ude of UPP scored 2,940 and Charles Udezue of PDP polled 2,758.

Ms. Nkoli replaced her husband, Francis Mmegbuanaeze, who died on August 16.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.