AnambraDecides2017: PDP’s Obaze secures landslide victory in polling unit amidst fraud allegations

‎The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Oseloka Obaze, has won his polling unit by an overwhelming margin.

Mr. Obaze also won in the other polling unit in his community, Ochuche.

To vote on Saturday, Mr. Obaze arrived the polling unit at about 1:30 p.m. and cast his vote by 1:40 p.m.

He said he came late for the voting because he wanted the people to vote before him. He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over voter apathy during the polls around the state.

Arinzechukwu Awogu, the local government party agent of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has, however, raised alarm over what he described as stuffing of ballot boxes in the area, Ochuche, of Ogbaru Local Government of Anambra State.

Mr. Awogu told PREMIUM TIMES that there where irregularities in the polling centres in the town. He said his party will file an official complaint to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Immediately Mr. Obaze left the centre, PREMIUM TIMES witnessed his supporters gather in circles apparently discussing how to share money. It could not be confirmed if the money was provided by the candidate.

As at 3:20 p.m., vote counting had not commenced at the centre, Central School Ochuche, Ward 6, Polling Units 001 and 014.

When asked, an INEC staff argued that they were waiting for party agents before they commence sorting and counting. This is however an aberration. According to the 2010 Electoral Act, it is not mandatory that party agents be available to validate the vote counting process.

However, around 4 p.m, vote counting commenced.

At the end of the counting, Mr. Obaze secured a total of 379 votes in his own polling unit. The UPP got 1 vote, APGA 11, APC 5.

In the other polling unit observed in the community, the PDP candidate also bagged 126 votes with APGA getting 8, APC 5, UPP 0.