AnambraDecides2017: Obaze decries low turnout of voters

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed disappointment over the low turnout of voters in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

There has been large voter apathy across the state during the election. While some citizens attribute it to the IPOB sit at home threat and militarisation of the state, others say it is because there was no enough flow of cash by the contesting parties.

Mr. Obaze arrived his polling unit, Ward 6 at his hometown Ochuche in Ogbaru LGA at exactly 1:30 p.m. He cast his vote at 1:40 p.m.

“I’ve been monitoring the process across the state both at the capital in Awka, Nnewi North and south and thee seem to be a low voter turn out.

“You can explain the situation in the cities that people travelled to the village to vote but here in the villages there seemed to be a mix up.

“As of this afternoon in some parts in Okpoko, voting has not commenced. We’ve conveyed this information to the INEC hoping they will do something before 2 p.m. when the voting will end,” Mr. Obaze said.

He said the final count would determine the depth of the voter apathy.

He however expressed satisfaction that the election has been peaceful.

Mr. Obaze also expressed optimism that he will come out victorious after the election.