AnambraDecides2017: Chidoka complains of late arrival of materials

Osita Chidoka, the UPP candidate, arrived his polling unit 030 at Central School 3 at 9.55am, but the officials at the unit just started setting up.
The UPP candidate, Osita Chidoka, has complained of late arrival of electoral materials to his polling unit at Central School Onosi, Idemili North LGA.

He feared that the arrival of the materials two hours behind schedule could affect the process of election at the end of the day.

“I hope the late arrival would be taken into account in considering when the election would end, ” he said.

“We are also awaiting reports from our situation room to find out if the same thing was experienced across the state.”

PREMIUM TIMES observed the late arrival of the materials and INEC officials at the unit and many others in Idemili.

Mr. Chidoka, a former aviation minister, is challenging 36 other candidates in the election including incumbent governor Willie Obiano.

