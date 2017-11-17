Anambra Election: INEC distributes election materials to RACs

Related News

INEC offices across the 21 local government areas are currently distributing sensitive and non-sensitive materials for Saturday’s Anambra governorship election, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nkwachukwu Orji, has said.

Mr. Orji told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Friday that 10 security operatives would accompany the materials to the Registration Area Centres (RACs).

He said that security operatives would secure the materials until Saturday, adding that the Police had pledged its commitment to the commission on this exercise.

“We are hopeful that the police and others operatives will make good their promise,” Mr. Orji said.

NAN recalls that all non-sensitive materials for the election were distributed on October 30 while sensitive materials were sent to INEC offices in the 21 local government areas on Thursday for distribution to the RACs on Friday.

A NAN correspondent monitoring the exercise reports heavy security presence at the various council areas from where the materials were being conveyed to the RACs.

Also, INEC ad-hoc workers were seen checking their names and placement for the governorship election.

NAN reports that party agents of only five political parties — PDP, APGA, APC, UPP and ACPN – were at Njikoka, Dunukofia and Awka South council areas.

Reacting to the exercise, Donatus Emecheta, the APC party agent, said that the distribution of the election materials was smooth.

Onuorah Iyizoba of PDP and Ikem Oliobi of UPP party agent, corroborated Emecheta’s views, adding that there were no challenges so far.

Similarly, Chinedu Anaekwe of APGA, said he was satisfied with the peaceful distribution of the sensitive materials and expressed the hope the election proper would also be hitch-free.

The Electoral Officer for Njikoka council area, Obioma Onuiri, said that everything was moving as planned, adding that security officers were on ground to protect the ad hoc workers.

Also commenting, Ubaku Ugwunebo, INEC officer from Kogi State deployed as a RAC Supervisor for ward 3 and 4 in Abagana community, said that the environment at the moment showed positive signs of a peaceful election.

NAN reports that the situation was not different at Dunukofia and Awka South as the activities were smooth.

The Electoral Officers at Dunukofia and Awka South, Messrs Onyeji Victor and Okikie Chinedu, also noted that the distribution of the sensitive materials were without hitches.

NAN reports that the sensitive materials were received by INEC on November 16 from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Awka branch, in the presence of party agents, election observers and the media.

Also, the distribution of sensitive materials to local government areas in the state was clustered into five groups based on distance, terrain and voter density.

(NAN)