Anambra Election: Civil Defence deploys 14,000 personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said it deployed 14,000 personnel for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra to boost the number of personnel provided by other security agencies.

The police had earlier deployed 25,000 personnel for the election.

The Corps said the measure was also to guarantee confidence of the people in the provision of adequate security for the election.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, gave the explanation at a news briefing at the NSCDC Command headquarters on Friday in Awka.

Represented by Bassey O. Bassey, the Assistant Commandant-General in-charge of Zone G, Mr. Muhammadu said all NSCDC personnel deployed for the poll were given special training for the exercise.

“No official of the NSCDC is expected to behave funny, because our mission in Anambra is not to aid any party in election rigging or to intimidate anybody,” he said.

He urged the public to report any personnel of the corps who exhibited act of misconduct in the course of election duty, adding that disciplinary action would be adequately taken against such erring officer.

“In each of the polling unit, we hope to deploy at least two NSCDC officials to support security personnel from police and other security organisations.

“All we are saying is that the people of Anambra should come out and vote and after voting return to their homes, leaving party agents to do the job of protecting votes for their parties.

“Our main duty is to see that the citizens of Anambra participate in this Nov.18 election without fear and molestation.

“We are not for any party nor for any individual, we are for every citizen taking part in the election,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, commercial and social activities on Friday remained normal in Awka, capital of Anambra State, as the people of the state prepare to cast their votes in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

A correspondent of NAN who visited some areas in the state capital reports that vehicular movement in and around the capital was also smooth.

The state government declared November 17 work free day to enable workers travel to where they will exercise their civic responsibility during the election.

At various motor parks, there was also increased number of passengers to travelling to their various places where they registered to vote.

Emenike Amalu, a supervisor at TRACAS Park, Unizik junction, however, said the park was yet to witness upsurge of passengers.

According to him, there is no significant difference in the movement of commuters between today and in the past in the park.

Mr. Amalu expressed the hope that passenger movement might increase later in the evening.

NAN also reports that there were no queues at the various filling stations visited as motorists were seen purchasing fuel at normal price and with ease.

Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, said the command expected an upsurge in traffic and had strategised to manage it effectively.

Mr. Ajayi, who promised that FRSC would play its role creditably towards ensuring easy movement of vehicles, before, during and after the election, urged the people to cooperate with the officials.

(NAN)