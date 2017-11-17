Anambra 2018: PDP urges neutrality from INEC, security operatives

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies deployed for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday to be neutral and professional in their conduct.

The party also said it was prepared for the the election.

In a statement issued yesterday by Dayo Adeyeye, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the PDP accused the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC of rigging previous elections in Edo, Ondo states and other by-elections in the country adding that they would be humiliated this time around when the results roll in.

It also condemned the recent withdrawal of the security aides of the Governor Willie Obiano by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The party called on the people of Anambra to protect their mandate under the ambits to the law.

“The Anambra State Governorship Election is a litmus test for INEC and another opportunity for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to redeem itself from the culture of impunity, inconclusive elections and rigging as exhibited in previous elections in Edo, Ondo and other by-elections in the country”, the party said in the statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the APC to the allegations.

“We want to join other well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the recent withdrawal of personal security of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

“Notwithstanding that President Buhari ordered the reinstatement of Governor’s security aides, this recent action by the Police is a clear signal that the Force is working to favour some individuals in the state or destabilise the governorship election in Anambra State.

“In view of the above, we are again, sounding a note of warning that we will not accept any manipulation of results in Anambra State. The INEC and all security agencies deployed for the election must remain neutral and unbiased before, during and after the Election”, the PDP added.

It also had a charge for election monitoring groups that have converged in the state for the exercise.

“Finally, we call on all election monitors and observers to maintain vigilance during the period of the clection. The success of our electoral processes depends largely on the hardwork of observers and monitors exposing election riggers and vote theft,” the party said.