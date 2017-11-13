Why I was not at #AnambraDebates – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, says he did not attend the debate organised on Sunday by Channels TV for candidates of the Anambra governorship election because he was not invited.

Only five of the 37 candidates in the election took part in the debate

Reacting through his official Twitter handle, Mr. Edochie shrugged off being overlooked, saying his spirit remains high and he would continue with his campaign.

“It’s time for the masses to have a say. November 18th, stand with me, the future is in our hands.”

Mr. Edochie was returned unopposed as the candidate of the Democratic Peoples Congress, DPC for the election.

He is the son of veteran movie star, Pete Edochie.

Although 37 political parties will participate in the November 18 election, only the candidates of the five major parties took part in the debate.

