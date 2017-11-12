HILARIOUS: Twitter users represent various ethnic groups, disown Rochas Okorocha

Statue erected in honour of Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

The most recent statue unveiled in Imo State in honour of Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has caused series of hilarious twitter trolls on Governor Rochas Okorocha’s timeline.

Ms. Johnson-Sirleaf on Thursday arrived Owerri, the Imo State capital, for a two-day working visit during which she was honoured by the state government.

Just like Presidents Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Nana Ado Akufo of Ghana, the Liberian leader was inducted in the Imo Hall of Fame, received Imo Merit Award and her statue also unveiled in her honour.

Excited about the visit, Mr. Okorocha took to his twitter page to unveil pictures of the statue erected in honour of the Liberian leader.

“The Statue of the African Female Hero, the Liberian President Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf unveiled in Imo State.”, he said.

In the usual fashion of Nigerians on twitter, the gesture immediately sparked off a series of hilarious reactions that saw self appointed representatives of different tribes rejecting Mr. Rochas.

A similar scenario happened when he (Mr. Rochas) unveiled the statue of the President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

The decision was widely criticised as endorsing the governance style of a president who is facing corruption charges in his country.

Reacting to the criticisms, Mr. Okorocha stated vehemently that he owed no one an apology honouring the South African Leader.

A twitter user, Sweet Shantel started the recent thread when she replied Mr. Rochas’ tweet “Dear Hausa people on behalf of the Igbos, I gift @GovernorRochas to you.”, she said.

Follow the series of reactions here:

    When a leader is bereft of good ideas he becomes destructive, wasteful and useless to the community. This is what Mr Okorocha has become now, a destructive waster of the people’s patrimony. Unfortunately there is no house of assembly there, otherwise they would have impeached him long ago. So unfortunate! Next we shall expect the statues of Kenyan and Egyptian leaders.