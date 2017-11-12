HILARIOUS: Twitter users represent various ethnic groups, disown Rochas Okorocha

Related News

The most recent statue unveiled in Imo State in honour of Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has caused series of hilarious twitter trolls on Governor Rochas Okorocha’s timeline.

Ms. Johnson-Sirleaf on Thursday arrived Owerri, the Imo State capital, for a two-day working visit during which she was honoured by the state government.

Just like Presidents Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Nana Ado Akufo of Ghana, the Liberian leader was inducted in the Imo Hall of Fame, received Imo Merit Award and her statue also unveiled in her honour.

Excited about the visit, Mr. Okorocha took to his twitter page to unveil pictures of the statue erected in honour of the Liberian leader.

“The Statue of the African Female Hero, the Liberian President Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf unveiled in Imo State.”, he said.

In the usual fashion of Nigerians on twitter, the gesture immediately sparked off a series of hilarious reactions that saw self appointed representatives of different tribes rejecting Mr. Rochas.

A similar scenario happened when he (Mr. Rochas) unveiled the statue of the President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

The decision was widely criticised as endorsing the governance style of a president who is facing corruption charges in his country.

Reacting to the criticisms, Mr. Okorocha stated vehemently that he owed no one an apology honouring the South African Leader.

A twitter user, Sweet Shantel started the recent thread when she replied Mr. Rochas’ tweet “Dear Hausa people on behalf of the Igbos, I gift @GovernorRochas to you.”, she said.

Follow the series of reactions here:

The Statue of the African Female Hero, the Liberian President Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf unveiled in Imo State. pic.twitter.com/LQIsOOgOR6 — Gov. Rochas Okorocha (@GovernorRochas) November 10, 2017

Dear Hausa people on behalf of the Igbos, I gift @GovernorRochas to you. — Sweet Shantel (@SweetShantel) November 10, 2017

No thanks, the Yorubas might want him — Sally Khing👑 (@Sally_Khing) November 10, 2017

On behalf of my childhood girl friend that is a Yoruba and the whole oduduwa nation we pass it on to Fulani people that is were he belong. — Henry Owoh (@henroxzbit) November 11, 2017

on behalf of Amina,my Fulani friend that has sense… We transfer Rochas to the ijaws — son_of_wealth (@vikzy4real) November 11, 2017

On behalf of the ijaws,the entire Delta and Edo states,we reject and transfer him back to IMO state. — Eden Ethel (@EdenEthy) November 11, 2017

On behalf of Onyekwere, the @TheLabourRoomNG Governor for IMO state, I transfer him to Lagosians — Sally Khing👑 (@Sally_Khing) November 11, 2017

On behalf of Lagosians, we throw him into the lagoon. — 'Tobi Idowu (@tobiidowu_) November 11, 2017

Na lagoon sure pass — mikechek G.O.A.T (@chideville) November 11, 2017

As the caretaker of the lagoon i here by reject him, i transfer him to sambisa forest. — Abdulkadeer💀 (@ashashakano) November 11, 2017

Let him jus pass the border nd get out of this country… — muyiwa (@_muyizzle) November 11, 2017

Just got the news that Shekau rejected him and passed over to the Taliban for use as a suicide bomber! RIP to him — datPrince (@gentlePrince81) November 11, 2017

On behalf of the Mullahs,we the Afghan Taliban humbly refuse him and pass him over to Pakistani Taliban.They need help — Nwachukwu Obinna Sa (@obisapyy) November 11, 2017

Rolling on the floor right now 😂😂😂

Y'all should simply transfer him to Mars on behalf of the earth. Case closed! — Prins 👑 (@Prinsech) November 12, 2017

I was waiting for the "very very mad" reply in 280 characters. I'm very very disappointed in this thread. — Sphe (@Peabss) November 12, 2017

On behalf of all Ekiti people, we humbly reject your request, the guys from Cross river can have him — Olaoye Oluwaseun (@PenuelSeun07) November 12, 2017

On behalf of d lagosians

We already have enough problems

Please the ekiti people can have him — Tofunmi (@_jodvee) November 11, 2017