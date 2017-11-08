Anambra Governorship: Appeal Court sets up election petition tribunal

Related News

Ahead of the November 18 Anambra governorship election, President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Adamu-Bulkachuwa, has constituted an Election Petition Tribunal for the state.

Mrs. Adamu-Bulkachuwa, via a statement signed by Surajo Gusau, the tribunal’s secretary and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Awka, said the court would be situated at the High Court Complex, Awka.

“Sequel to forthcoming governorship election, I hereby inform the general public that the election petition tribunal for governorship election has been constituted in Anambra.

“The tribunal is located at the High Court Complex, Awka.

“Any aggrieved party/parties that wish to file petition in respect of the conduct of the election should do so through the registry of the above mentioned tribunal/court,” Mr. Gusau said.

(NAN)