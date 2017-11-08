Nigerians react to expected visit of Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to Imo

Rochas Okorocha
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, will on Thursday arrive Owerri, the Imo State capital, for a two-day visit.

The visit is coming while a controversy is still echoing over the visit of South African President, Jacob Zuma, to the state during which a statue was erected in his honour in Owerri, the state capital.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Tuesday said Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf’s visit is ‘principally’ to meet students of the Rochas Foundation especially Liberian students whose parents died of Ebola.

“The Liberian President is principally coming to meet with students of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and the Students from Liberia in particular whose parents died of Ebola; and she will also be expected to key into Vision 2030 of ROCHAS FOUNDATION COLLEGE, targeted at taking one million children of Africa out of the street and giving them education.”, the statement read.

Like Mr. Zuma, Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf would on arrival be taken to the Palace of Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri, to be conferred with a Chieftaincy title.

On Friday, November 10, the Liberian leader will be at the Foundation to meet with students after which she is expected to deliver a lecture to Imo women at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) on the topic “Women in Politics”.

The government said just like Mr. Zuma and President of Ghana, Nana Ado Akufo, Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf will be appreciated with a merit award and a road named after her.

To further authenticate the report, Governor Okorocha took to his Twitter page to make the announcement of Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf’s arrival official.

“The Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf set to arrive our dear Imo State for a two day working visit on Thursday 9th Nov. 2017”, he said.

The tweet immediately sparked off a huge argument on his timeline with various users sharing their sentiments.

A similar scenario happened in October when the governor unveiled a statue in honour of Mr. Zuma.

Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state

The decision was been widely criticised as endorsing the governance style of a president who is facing corruption charges in his country.

Mr. Okorocha however responded to the criticisms, stating vehemently that he owed no one any apology for honouring Mr. Zuma.

With this recent development, Nigerians on Twitter are currently reacting to Mrs. Sirleaf’s visit to Imo state.

Read reactions below:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • monnie uwa

    chieftaincy title has no meaning in igboland, anybody can buy it without regard to who you are, just pay the price. Igbos the wasted generation, their rulers has no meaning for development just backward forever.

  • Idowu S Famuyiwa

    Could Imo State visit by Ghana, South Africa and upcoming Liberian presidents a prelude to Okorocha political ambitions of higher office or what. Remember, it was only the governor of Imo State who didn’t attend south governors’ meeting recently held in Lagos. Wht do you think?