Nigerians react to expected visit of Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to Imo

Related News

The Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, will on Thursday arrive Owerri, the Imo State capital, for a two-day visit.

The visit is coming while a controversy is still echoing over the visit of South African President, Jacob Zuma, to the state during which a statue was erected in his honour in Owerri, the state capital.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Tuesday said Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf’s visit is ‘principally’ to meet students of the Rochas Foundation especially Liberian students whose parents died of Ebola.

“The Liberian President is principally coming to meet with students of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and the Students from Liberia in particular whose parents died of Ebola; and she will also be expected to key into Vision 2030 of ROCHAS FOUNDATION COLLEGE, targeted at taking one million children of Africa out of the street and giving them education.”, the statement read.

Like Mr. Zuma, Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf would on arrival be taken to the Palace of Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri, to be conferred with a Chieftaincy title.

On Friday, November 10, the Liberian leader will be at the Foundation to meet with students after which she is expected to deliver a lecture to Imo women at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) on the topic “Women in Politics”.

The government said just like Mr. Zuma and President of Ghana, Nana Ado Akufo, Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf will be appreciated with a merit award and a road named after her.

To further authenticate the report, Governor Okorocha took to his Twitter page to make the announcement of Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf’s arrival official.

“The Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf set to arrive our dear Imo State for a two day working visit on Thursday 9th Nov. 2017”, he said.

The tweet immediately sparked off a huge argument on his timeline with various users sharing their sentiments.

A similar scenario happened in October when the governor unveiled a statue in honour of Mr. Zuma.

Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state

The decision was been widely criticised as endorsing the governance style of a president who is facing corruption charges in his country.

Mr. Okorocha however responded to the criticisms, stating vehemently that he owed no one any apology for honouring Mr. Zuma.

With this recent development, Nigerians on Twitter are currently reacting to Mrs. Sirleaf’s visit to Imo state.

Read reactions below:

So we should be expecting another Statue? #justasking pic.twitter.com/542bcoEUKr — Abdulhafiz D Osho (@abdulosh08) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

get ready for another statue! — Nonso Dike (@theNonsoDike) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MAD Okorocha to confer chieftaincy on Liberian President, Ellen Johnson & erect her statues. pic.twitter.com/gZHYczRFKo — Amaka Ekwo (@Amaka_Ekwo) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sir, I erect statue for a living, just in case. 🙄 — Dare Ogunmowo (@DareOgunmowo) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Okorocha to confer chieftaincy on Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf & erect billboards & statues & rename Owerri in her honour. — AgorasBlog (@AgorasBlog) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I hope this is not real? pic.twitter.com/pqnBDsABIr — De-Don (@Nwokenaife) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is her statue ready? I can’t for its unveiling Mr Governor. — Kokie ‘Akan (@akpakan_koko) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

President Johnson Sirleaf Statue build by Imo state governor @GovernorRochas

Another N500m pic.twitter.com/VuHyLF4MH1 — Sweet Shantel (@SweetShantel) November 8, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I think this will cost more…i mean it’s a woman they’ll do her nails, eye brows n lashes….lets say 650m. #justsaying — Cosmas (@Tygacos) November 8, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Of what use are these statues to us, sir? Biko zagodi ajuju ahu? Ele uru statue ndia baara anyi, sir. You used state funds for this inanity? — Stella Uchechi Nnodi (@dGrammarQueen) November 7, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js