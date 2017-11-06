PHOTO STORY: Obasanjo in Ebonyi for Agric Summit

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Monday to attend the Zero Hunger Agric Summit.
He was received at the Government House, Abakaliki, by Governor David Umahi.
He also inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army.
