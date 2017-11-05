PDP sweeps Enugu local govt elections

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has swept the 14 chairmanship election results released by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) in Saturday’s local government election.

The party also swept all ward councillorship positions in 11 local government areas also announced by the commission.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Mike Ajogwu, announced the results at ENSIEC headquarters in Enugu on Sunday.

Mr. Ajogwu, who is also the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, said that the results of three council areas had not been collated because they arrived late.

He noted that the council areas the results of which were yet to be concluded were: Enugu North, Awgu and Udi Local Government Areas, adding that the results of six local government areas councillorship had not arrived.

“So far, so good, the election had been credible, free and fair from ENSIEC assessment.

“I want to thank both the media, security agencies and Enugu State residents for making it a huge success,’’ he said.

There are 17 local governments and 261 political wards in the state.

(NAN)