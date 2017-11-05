Council chief abducted, tortured, put in coffin

Related News

Some armed persons abducted and tortured into coma the coordinator of Ikwo South Development Centre, Marvin Anari, on Sunday.

The incident it was gathered happened at Ukwuachi playground, Amagu, in Ikwo Local Government Area, venue of the stakeholders meeting of the town.

“A band of armed men invaded the venue, dragged the coordinator out of the crowd, rendered him stark naked, defied pleas of the elders to spare him from assault, took him out of the venue of the meeting to Eke Amagu market, bought a coffin, pushed him inside it in his pool of blood and closed it,” a witness told our reporter.

Villagers later discovered where he was dumped by his assailants and took him to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where he is receiving treatment.

At the time of filling this report, the council chief’s condition has been stabilised by doctors although he still remains in coma.

The state governor, David Umahi, on a visit to the hospital on Sunday described the incident as barbaric.

He called for full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the council boss and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind the act.

He vowed that those found culpable in the act would be dealt with to serve as deterrent to others.

“This type of barbaric action is highly condemnable and unacceptable by us as a people.

“We must fish out those who lost every sense of humanity in them to do this type of wicked things against a fellow man. I have directed the commissioner of police and other security Chiefs in the state to move into the area and fish out those responsible for this evil act”, he said

Meanwhile, there was wild jubilation at the Federal Teaching Hospital when Mr. Umahi paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital and cleared medical bills of all patients who had been unable to pay their bills and return to their homes.

Mr. Umahi, who stormed the hospital after church service at Christ Embassy Church, Abakaliki, went round the wards within the hospitals and identified such indigent victims and settled their medical bills.

He also made a cash donation of N500,000 for the feeding of all the patients in the hospital.

After Mr. Umahi returned to the government house to inspect the level of work at the mushroom factory under construction, he saw a pregnant woman among the workers mixing concrete for the job and made instant cash donation of N200,000 to her to start any business of her choice.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, said that on sighting the woman, Mr. Umahi ordered his convoy to stop. He walked to the woman and ordered her to go home, as her condition was not good to continue with such tasking job.

The governor then made a cash donation of N200,000 to her and gave other labourers in the site N100,000 for their lunch.

The pregnant woman, Gloria Nwankwo from Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, shed tears saying poverty made her resort to menial jobs to survive.