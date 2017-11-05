Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah dumps PDP

Related News

A businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah, has formally detected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

He also expressed his support for the Governor of Anambra State and candidate of APGA in the November 18 governorship election, Willie Obiano.

Mr. Ubah, who is accused of multi-billion naira petrol scam by the state oil firm, NNPC, made the declaration in a statement he issued on Saturday.

“I wish to state unequivocally that I have taken a position to fight for the sustenance and continued relevance of my state and the Igbo tribe. I am a very strong and proud Igbo man who is passionate about the protection of the Igbo name and the pride attached to it. I have dedicated myself to ensure that “Afa Igbo ama efu.” he said.

On his reasons for leaving PDP, the Capital Oil boss who lost the PDP primaries blamed it on alleged unfair treatment meted out on him by the party.

He said the party hierarchy did not hearken to his several pleas despite his having spent most of his political life working assiduously for the party.

“The political backstabbing has left a sour taste in my mouth and I have come to the conclusion that my service to the PDP is the price I have to pay if I am to succeed in my quest to serve my people. At this juncture, I have left the battle for the Lord,” he said

“Based on this and my conscience, in truth, before God and man, I have made up my mind and resolved to join and support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).”

“My political journey which started from APGA has taken me to two other political parties, Labour Party and then PDP. I am extremely glad to be back to where I belong.

“I want to assure party faithful that I have returned to add immense value to the party and grow the party with the experience I have gathered over the years in politics.”

Mr. Ubah said he will soon organise a rally to underscore his unflinching support to APGA.