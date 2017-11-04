NANS hails peaceful conduct of LG elections in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi1
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. [Photo Credit: Guardian Newspaper]

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for organizing peaceful Local Government Elections in Enugu State, in spite of attempt to derail the exercise.

Speaking after monitoring the elections in the state, the National President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, told journalists that he and his colleagues were pleased with the conduct of the elections, applauding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment, which he said gave the electorate the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

Mr. Obasi explained that despite complaints by the opposition over alleged late arrival of election materials, which his team’s observations from the polling units visited showed that the exercise was successful, peaceful and in accordance with the commission’s guidelines.

He, however, requested ENSIEC to extend the voting time to accommodate willing voters, a suggestion the electoral body accepted by extending the polls till 5pm.

“We are so glad for the peaceful conduct of this Local Government Elections in Enugu State and we thank the governor for this feat, at least the people are voting and the process is ongoing and we will continue our independent monitoring to enable us give a comprehensive report,” the NANS President said.

Also speaking, another official of NANS, Chidi Ilogede, accused those he described as “opponents of the Peoples Democratic Party of being behind some of the challenges encountered during the exercise in a failed attempt to discredit the elections”.

He called on security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind the explosions.

The ENSIEC had organized Local Government elections across the 17 Local Government Areas and 260 electoral wards in the state to elect those who will be at the helm of the council areas as chairmen and councilors.

The results of the elections are being awaited.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Julius

    Kanu and Tawanda said there will NEVER be any election in the South East …even after kanu ran away. Wetin shele ?