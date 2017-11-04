NANS hails peaceful conduct of LG elections in Enugu

Related News

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for organizing peaceful Local Government Elections in Enugu State, in spite of attempt to derail the exercise.

Speaking after monitoring the elections in the state, the National President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, told journalists that he and his colleagues were pleased with the conduct of the elections, applauding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment, which he said gave the electorate the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

Mr. Obasi explained that despite complaints by the opposition over alleged late arrival of election materials, which his team’s observations from the polling units visited showed that the exercise was successful, peaceful and in accordance with the commission’s guidelines.

He, however, requested ENSIEC to extend the voting time to accommodate willing voters, a suggestion the electoral body accepted by extending the polls till 5pm.

“We are so glad for the peaceful conduct of this Local Government Elections in Enugu State and we thank the governor for this feat, at least the people are voting and the process is ongoing and we will continue our independent monitoring to enable us give a comprehensive report,” the NANS President said.

Also speaking, another official of NANS, Chidi Ilogede, accused those he described as “opponents of the Peoples Democratic Party of being behind some of the challenges encountered during the exercise in a failed attempt to discredit the elections”.

He called on security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind the explosions.

The ENSIEC had organized Local Government elections across the 17 Local Government Areas and 260 electoral wards in the state to elect those who will be at the helm of the council areas as chairmen and councilors.

The results of the elections are being awaited.