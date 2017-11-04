In Ebonyi, Osinbajo calls for ‘rejection, resistance of separatists’

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigerians to resist and reject anybody who wants the country to disintegrate.

He maintained that the only way the country can move ahead is if the country remains one united and indivisible country devoid of corruption.

He spoke on Saturday at the wedding of one his aides, Nelson Nwokoro, at the Pastoral Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

“This country is better together; stronger together than separated; there is nothing we gain by being separated; the countries around us are tiny countries; very tiny countries.

“Rwanda, which is celebrated in Africa, Lagos state alone is six times the economy of Rwanda, just one state in Nigeria.

“We are a great country and anybody that wants to separate us, we must reject and refuse it because this country can provide for everyone of us; and provide well for us. Our problem is corruption; if we check corruption in this country, there is more than enough for all of us,” he said.

The vice president called for dialogue to settle any difficulties and challenges that may arise.

He argued that balkanisation of the country into tiny countries will make such small countries vulnerable to bigger countries.

“I want us to bear in mind, that our country must remain a united country, we must stand together. As we go along, where there are difficulties, we must sit down and talk about these difficulties and resolve them and move along as a family, as brothers ; that is the way great countries are developed,” he said.

Mr. Osibanjo also commended the state governor, David Umahi, for his stand on the unity of the country.

The vice president assured the people of the South-east that the Maiduguri to Port Harcourt railway which has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari will pass through states in the region.

“It will pass through Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka, so there is no need to make that request because it has already been approved by President Buhari,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Umahi appreciated the assistance President Buhari and Mr. Osinbajo have been giving to the state especially in the area of agriculture irrespective of party differences.

“We want to work with the federal government. I thank Mr. President for the second Niger bridge. All federal roads in Ebonyi are built by me, let at least one federal road be constructed for us by the federal government,” he added.

Others who attended the wedding include the governor’s wife, Rachel; Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi; former Governor Martin Elechi; Sam Egwu and wife, Ukamaka; Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, among others.