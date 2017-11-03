Enugu LG polls: Police issue movement restriction order

Related News

The police command in Enugu State, on Friday, issued a movement restriction order during the state’s council poll on Saturday.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) fixed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as duration for the council poll.

The command’s Spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police and other security agencies would enforce the movement restriction order during the exercise.

Mr. Amaraizu noted that security agencies would strategically position their vehicles on major roads and entry and exit points of the state to ensure the movement restriction was strictly adhered to.

“We will not fail to apprehend and prosecute anyone found moving around without due authorisation by ENSIEC and law enforcement agencies except those on emergency duties,’’ he warned.

The spokesman, however, urged the public to be law abiding and security conscious, adding that all hands must be on deck for a hitch-free election.

He said the command had before now had an interactive forum with ENSIEC, party leaders, candidates, stakeholders, as well as officers and men of various security agencies, where issues relating to non-violent elections were discussed.

“The command, however, warn in strong term that any individual or group of persons that goes contrary to the provisions of the electoral act will be made to face the full weight of the law.

“The command can be reached via these numbers in case of any distress — 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“The public can also use the command’s social media platforms: nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Face-book; @PoliceNGenugu for Twitter handle; and enugustatepolice@gmail.com,’’ he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Danmallam, had earlier told NAN that the joint security agencies in the state would be deploying over 5,000 personnel and hundreds of vehicles for the polls.

Recently, no fewer than 25 political parties signed Peace and Exemplary Conduct Bond, which was administered by the police commissioner.

(NAN)